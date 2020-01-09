Patrisse Khan-Cullors, the co-founder of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, will speak at Bakersfield College on Feb. 6 as part of its Distinguished Speakers Series.
When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir is the seventh presentation in the nine-part series. Khan-Cullors will present her program at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the college's main campus. The first two programs will take place in the Levan Center, while the 7 p.m. program will be held in the Indoor Theatre. In addition, the 2 p.m. program will be livecasted to the Delano campus.
In 2013, Khan-Cullors co-founded the global movement with the viral Twitter hashtag #BlackLivesMatter which has since grown to an international organization with dozens of chapters around the world fighting anti-Black racism, according to a news release. She’s received many awards for activism and movement building, including being named by the Los Angeles Times as a Civil Rights Leader for the 21st century.
She also co-wrote the book, "When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir," with Asha Bandele.
Khan-Cullors’ story asks listeners to remember that protest in the interest of the most vulnerable comes from love. Through their work with millions around the world, Khan-Cullors and Bandele seek to change the culture that declares innocent black life expendable.
Following Khan-Cullors, these speakers will join the Distinguished Speaker Series:
- March 19: Elaine Weiss, The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote 2020
- April 2: Dr. Tony B. Iton, Building Healthy Communities.
For more information, visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/studentevents/dss
