Co-author of Holocaust history book to hold talk

Many people have seen the film "Schindler's List," but they may not know much more about those who survived the Holocaust.
Chabad of Bakersfield will host a speaker on July 10 who will offer more insight into this dark period of history.
Randi Biederman is the co-author of "Schindler's Listed: The Search for My Father's Gold," which she wrote with her husband, Mark, about his family.
The 2019 book chronicles the incredible 20-year search for gold coins that Mark Biederman's relatives buried in their backyard in Poland just before being deported by the Nazis that also led to further insights into his family's experiences during the Holocaust.
During the research, the Biedermans learned Mark's father had a chance meeting with Adolf Hitler and that he was on Schindler's list, among the 1,200 Jews that were kept from concentration camps by working in the enamelware and ammunition factories run by German industrialist Oskar Schindler.
They also discovered that Mark's mother was chosen as a cook for the infamous Dr. Joseph Mengele, who performed experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz and took part in their execution in the gas chambers.
The talk with Randi Biederman starts at 6 p.m. July 10 at Chabad of Bakersfield, 6901 Ming Ave.
Tickets are $18, available at chabadofbakersfield.com. Sponsorships ($180) are also offered via the website.
Proceeds of this event will go toward the building of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial
For more information, email info@chabadofbakersfield.com or call 661-834-1512.