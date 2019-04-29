A Clovis man died in a accident Sunday on Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road in Lebec, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Rohitesh Raj, 47, was the operator of the vehicle.
The one-vehicle accident occurred at 5:26 p.m. Raj died at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.