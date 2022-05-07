Clothing drive at M Street Navigation Center

The M Street Navigation Center issued a call for its clothing drive this week, in a news release from the local nonprofit.
“The best items for our clients include unisex clothing items such as T-shirts, track or sweatpants, socks and men’s and women’s underwear,” the release noted. “Monetary donations can also help us fill these needs."
The drive is taking place through the end of July.
Adult men and women who live at the M Street shelter are working towards overcoming life barriers, which include low job skills, mental health issues and addiction, according to the release.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 2900 M St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact Marianela at Marianela.Rios@capk.org or call 661-501-2603.