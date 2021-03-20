Closures slated for bike path at Stockdale Highway

Multiple closures along the bike path at Stockdale Highway are planned for March 30 for the city's street division crews to complete improvements.
The bike path will be realigned on the west side of Stockdale Highway, and the south side entrance to the bike path will be repaved, according to a city news release.
Work to be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. will require closing the bike path entrance on the south side of Stockdale Highway. Eastbound traffic on the path will not be permitted starting 400 feet west of the Stockdale Highway Bridge. Westbound traffic on the path will not be permitted starting 100 feet east of the bridge.
Preparation work will also be done March 29, but the bike path will be open.