Closures for the right shoulder and outside lane on westbound Westside Parkway in the area of Coffee Road have been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closures are needed for electrical work and will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days, according to TRIP.
The westbound on-ramp from southbound Mohawk Street to the Westside Parkway will be closed on Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to TRIP.
