Demolition will begin for the westbound Highway 58 bridge that crosses over Highway 99 on Sept. 22 through Sept. 26, according to Thomas Roads Improvements Program.
A night time closure will be required for both Highway 58, 99, and on Wible Road between 11 p.m and 5 a.m., according to TRIP.
The westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector ramp will be closed each night. Motorists traveling westbound to southbound will need to exit at Union Avenue and head south to Ming Avenue to connect to southbound Highway 99, according to TRIP.
Contractors will close southbound Highway 99 and the inside northbound lane on Sunday and Monday night. Southbound motorists will be redirected to exit at Stockdale Highway and take Wible Road to the Ming Avenue interchange, according to TRIP.
Contractors will begin demolition over the northbound lanes on Highway 99 once demolition has been completed over the southbound lanes. All northbound lanes and the inside southbound lanes will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday night, according to TRIP.
Northbound motorists will be detoured off the freeway at Ming Avenue and continue to Wible Road to the California Avenue interchange, according to TRIP.
Contractors will close Wible Road near the bridge crossing. Motorists can go around the closure by using Real Road or H Street to travel between Brundage Lane/Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue, according to TRIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.