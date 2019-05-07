An around-the-clock closure for Olive Street at 24th Street is planned starting Wednesday.
The closure will run for two weeks starting Wednesday, directing residents to Oak Street. The closure is needed for the installation of a new storm drain system in the area.
In addition, on Sunday, eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement along the north side of 23rd Street between D and M streets. This will take place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Two eastbound lanes will continue to be available to traffic following the shift.
Crews will also be working on 24th Street on Sunday between the Kern River Bridge and Oak Street, closing the outside lane between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. The closure is needed for restriping and the placement of temporary concrete barrier rail along the north side of the street.
Two lanes will be available for westbound traffic after the work is done.
