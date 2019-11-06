Drainage work for the Encina Street intersection on the north side of 24th street has been scheduled to start on Thursday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The around-the-clock closure will take place from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14. It will not affect westbound traffic on 24th Street, according to TRIP.
Paving operations will also take place for the intersections at Olive Street, Elm Street, and Beech Street on the north side of 24th Street on Saturday and Sunday. It will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, according to TRIP.
In addition, the contractor for the 24th Street Improvement Project has begun raising manholes along 23rd Street between C and M Streets. Short lane closures during the day are expected at numerous locations along this section of 23rd Street next week. Overnight closures may be needed in some areas. At least one lane is expected to remain open to traffic, according to TRIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.