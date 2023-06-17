Slide Traffic Alert

Nighttime closures for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are slated for 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the release and removal of falsework.

Northbound drivers will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, turn right on Ming Avenue, right on Wible Road, left on California Avenue then turn right to re-enter the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp, according to a city memo.

