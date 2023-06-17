Nighttime closures for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are slated for 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the release and removal of falsework.
Northbound drivers will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, turn right on Ming Avenue, right on Wible Road, left on California Avenue then turn right to re-enter the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp, according to a city memo.
Also, nighttime closures have been scheduled for the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the release and removal of falsework.
During the closures, northbound to eastbound motorists will be detoured to exit Highway 99 at California Avenue. At California Avenue turn left/west then merge right to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp. Travel south along Highway 99 before entering the eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp.
California Highway Patrol officers will monitor traffic.