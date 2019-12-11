A closure for the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp from Truxtun Avenue is set to take place Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The outside lane on Truxtun Avenue to the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp will also be closed and will stay closed for the next two weeks, according to TRIP.
The closures are needed to place temporary concrete barrier rail along both sides of the on-ramp. The ramp will operate with a single lane during the period. The closure is not expected to effect east and west traffic on Truxtun Avenue or the eastbound off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue, according to TRIP.
In the event of heavy fog, the closure will be rescheduled to Thursday night, according to TRIP.
In addition, closures for the westbound on-ramp will take place from Dec. 17 through Dec. 19. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to remove the bird protection equipment from the new bridge crossing over, according to TRIP.
