The westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp from southbound Mohawk Street is scheduled for closure on Tuesday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure, which is for electrical work, will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Southbound motorists can make a U-turn at Truxtun Avenue and return northbound on Mohawk Street to enter westbound Westside Parkway at the loop on-ramp, according to TRIP.
