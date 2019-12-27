A closure for the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp from Truxtun Avenue has been scheduled for Sunday to place temporary barrier rail, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A temporary barrier rail will remain in place while permanent barrier rail is constructed and the new concrete is cured, according to TRIP.
The outside lane on Truxtun Avenue to the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp will be closed until the temporary barrier rail is removed. One lane will be open from Truxtun Avenue to the on-ramp. East and west traffic on Truxtun Avenue or the eastbound off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue will not be affected, according to TRIP.
In addition, a closure for the outside lane and shoulder on westbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Coffee Road is scheduled for Jan. 2 and will continue for two weeks. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to TRIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.