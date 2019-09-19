A closure has been scheduled for the outside westbound lane on 24th Street near Beech and Elm Street on Saturday and Sunday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to TRIP.
One westbound lane will be open to traffic. No delays are anticipated for eastbound traffic on 24th Street, according to TRIP.
The closure is needed for drainage installation, according to TRIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.