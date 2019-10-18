The southbound lanes on Wible Road, between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue, are scheduled to be closed Monday through Wednesday according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closures will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Southbound vehicles will be detoured at Belle Terrace. The detour follows Belle Terrace to H Street, south to Ming Avenue, then west on Ming Avenue to return to Wible Road. Northbound Wible Road will remain open, according to TRIP.
The closures are needed to remove shoring used for retaining wall construction alongside northbound Highway 99, according to TRIP.
