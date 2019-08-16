The closure for southbound M Street on the south side of 23rd Street is scheduled to start Tuesday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Southbound traffic will be detoured around the closure at 24th Street, then south on L Street to eastbound 22nd Street and will return to M Street, according to TRIP.
The closure, which will last a week, is needed for drainage work.
