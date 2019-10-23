A full freeway closure in the southbound direction of Highway 99 is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closures will be used to install the bottom forms for the new Belle Terrace Bridge. It will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto eastbound Highway 58, then south on Union Avenue to re-connect with Highway 99, according to TRIP.
Northbound Highway 99 will also be closed on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 between the hours of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will exit at Ming Avenue and use Wible Road to detour around the work, re-entering the freeway from the Wible Road on-ramp. Those traveling east on Highway 58 will continue to travel north on Wible Road to Brundage Lane, then head east and enter Highway 58 from the H Street on-ramp.
Highway 99 will be open to southbound traffic during this time, according to TRIP.
(1) comment
Ooohhhh there are gonna be some PO'd truckers those nights!
