Closing arguments set for man accused of murdering ex-wife, her brother

Slide Court Report

The prosecution and defense rested Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his ex-wife and her brother and closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday.

Moris Gilmete has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of two counts of first-degree murder, recklessly evading a peace officer and a misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. His attorney, Gary Turnbull, called no witnesses. He said his client declined to testify on the stand.

