Closing arguments begin in natural gas explosion lawsuit

Closing arguments in a lawsuit involving a fatal natural gas line explosion in rural south Bakersfield in 2015 began Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.

And while the fourth attorney to speak to the jury did not have enough time to finish his presentation late Tuesday afternoon, what began to emerge from the four lawyers' arguments was a huge gap between the damages requested by plaintiffs' attorneys in the hundreds of millions of dollars and the significantly more modest suggestions by a defendants' attorney totaling approximately $11 million to $12 million in damages.

