Clinica Sierra Vista announced Friday it will be working with a Nashville, Tenn.-based company to offer special training to members of its medical staff.
The arrangement calls for ThriveAP to provide a year-long, digital learning program to advanced practice providers of the Bakersfield-based chain of medical clinics.
APP refers to a category of health-care professionals including physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified registered nurse anesthetists.
Olga Meave, chief medical officer at Clinica, said in a news release the organization wanted its APPs to feel confident practicing "at the top of their license."
"By relying on a single educational company, we are able to promote better health care and ensure the continuity of the care we provide," she stated.
Terms of the training agreement were not disclosed.
ThriveAP's CEO, Chris Poole, said in the release health-care providers are increasing their investment in training and education.
"The ongoing physician shortage and our nation's shortfalls in delivering care has increased the reliance on advanced practice providers which, in turn, has led to growth in their employment and expansion of their autonomy and responsibility," he stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.