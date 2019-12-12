It's no coincidence that regions with the worst opioid death rates in California often have no facilities within easy reach that offer Medication Assisted Treatment for those trying to kick their addictions.
For years, the cluster of communities that make up the Kern River Valley have suffered from a lack of opioid treatment programs, and its 2016 opioid death rate of 65 per 100,000 residents radically outpaced Kern County’s overall rate that year of 5.7 per 100,000.
Now it appears positive change is coming.
Clinica Sierra Vista, a nonprofit that provides healthcare services to rural populations regardless of income, announced Thursday it has begun offering opioid addiction treatment at two of its Kern County clinics, including Kern Valley Health Center in Lake Isabella and the Baker Street Village Community Health Center in east Bakersfield.
"Most of the treatment options in the Kern River Valley are strictly counseling," said Dr. Matthew Beare, of Clinica Sierra Vista. "What they lack is Medication Assisted Treatment."
These treatment facilities can now provide people suffering from opioid addictions with daily physician-supervised doses of drugs, such as Methadone, Suboxone and Buprenorphine to help wean them off illegal drugs, including heroin and other opioids. These medications help opioid users curb cravings and get sober with no high.
When combined with traditional recovery services like counseling and support groups, Medication Assisted Treatment can save lives, Beare said.
"This should go a long way toward reducing the number of overdose deaths," Beare said. Many addicts who truly want to stop using cannot overcome the sickness and pain caused by withdrawal and intense opioid cravings. But Buprenorphine eases those symptoms.
"Addressing the opioid addiction crisis starts with ensuring that people have convenient access to the treatment that they seek," said Brian Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Clinica. "We are thrilled to begin offering medication-assisted treatment to the Lake Isabella area."
"In order to (help patients) recover from opioid addiction, we have to eliminate or dampen the withdrawal effects, as well as eliminate the severe cravings that can occur when patients wean off of opioids,” Beare said. "Suboxone treatment helps to do this and allows patients to safely overcome their addiction and take back control of their lives. We also supplement this medication-assisted treatment with counseling and will connect patients to other resources within our networks as necessary."
Lake Isabella has been labeled a narcotics treatment desert. This new endeavor aims to change that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.