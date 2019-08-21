Clinica Sierra Vista announced on Wednesday that it will be opening its third Kern County walk-in clinic in Arvin on Sept. 9.
The walk-in clinic, located at 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd., will provide Arvin and Lamont residents same-day access to physicians without an appointment needed, according to a news release.
The clinic is set to be open daily from 8 a.m to 8 p.m., according to the release.
"We're very excited that this new walk-in clinic will allow Clinica Sierra Vista to offer immediate healthcare services to the Arvin and Lamont communities, saving people from needing to drive into Bakersfield for similar services," said Associate Medical Director/Interim CMO Dr. Olga Meave.
The nearly-4,000 square foot clinic will provide urgent-care services with six exam rooms, lab services and X-ray equipment, according to the clinic's news release.
Other Clinica Sierra Vista's walk-in clinic locations in Kern County are:
- 2400 Wible Road, Suite 14, Bakersfield
- 2000 Physicians Blvd., Bakersfield
- A fourth location, planned for 355 Dover Parkway, Building Pad C in Delano, will be opening in 2020
