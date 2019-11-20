Clinica Sierra Vista will host a World AIDS Day conference on Dec. 2 to help bring awareness to the fight against HIV and to commemorate those who have died from it, according to a press release.
The conference will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 34th Street Community Health Center located at 2000 Physicians Blvd., according to the release.
At 10 a.m. the public is invited to enjoy snacks and games for kids. At 1 p.m. several speakers will share their stories about HIV/AIDS, according to the release.
In addition, CVS will offer free confidential testing at all its locations in Kern County and Fresno County on Dec. 2 to insured and uninsured individuals, according to the release.
"The most important thing you can do to honor World AIDS Day is to know your status and whether you are positive or negative for HIV/AIDS,” Jennifer Kuhach, director of the Infectious Disease Program, said in a statement.
World AIDS Day is Dec. 1, according to the release.
