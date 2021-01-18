Clinica Sierra Vista announced Monday it will pause all public vaccinations done with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine effective Tuesday per guidance from the California Department of Public Health.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from a batch that may have caused severe allergic reactions in a handful of people at a San Diego vaccination site, Clinica Sierra Vista said in a news release.
The batch, LOT #041L20A, is the only supply of Moderna vaccine Kern County Public Health has left to access at this time, the news release said.
The health care organization said it wanted to reassure all patients who received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Clinica Sierra Vista on Monday that they did not receive a vaccine from the batch that has raised concern.
The postponement will be in effect in Kern and Fresno counties until additional supplies are obtained, the organization said.
All patients who have set up an appointment with Clinica will be rescheduled and will be prioritized when vaccine is made available.