Clinica Sierra Vista has been providing health care services for nearly five decades to patients in the Central Valley who otherwise might not have access.
Now the nonprofit wants to take it to the next level by designing a new clinic, and more importantly, a new experience for patients and staff.
"This is not about a new building, it's about a new organization," said Brian Harris, Clinica's chief executive.
On Friday, Harris and several members of his staff gave visitors a glimpse of what this clinic of the future might look like — in a life-size scale model made of cardboard.
Yes, cardboard.
"We had the opportunity to build a new clinic," Chief Financial Officer Marko Hovrat said of a facility across the street from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital that broke ground last fall.
"We thought, 'What if we could build a clinic from the ground up? What would that look like? No rules.'"
Rather than choosing from an array of standard options, they put together a team of doctors and clinicians, support staff and patients and began brainstorming about what the ideal clinic might look like — and feel like.
When you go to the doctor, Hovrat said, the first thing you see is "this big wall that separates you from your care." Then you wait in the aptly named "waiting room."
"Usually 'The People's Court' or something is on," he said to a round of laughter.
After waiting, you're then taken to an examination room where you wait some more.
The reception room of the future gets rid of those visual and psychological barriers. A monitor shows the status of each health care provider, and it provides an ETA for your appointment.
The exam rooms have nothing attached to the floors, allowing each room to be completely flexible, able to be transformed as portable equipment is moved in and out. Rather than moving patients around the building, the type of care they need is brought to them, Hovrat said.
"It's kind of cool," he said. "But will it work in the real world?"
That's why they built a cardboard mock-up of a clinic — so doctors and nurses, technicians and administrators could get a sense of how it will work.
Dr. Jeffery Hanrahan, medical director of pediatrics, said he loves the new layout. It's efficient. It's built out of a respect for the patient's time. And the "offstage" workspace for physicians and medical assistants is placed adjacent to the patients.
And if an examining physician determines that a patient needs some lab work, an appointment with a specialist, or even a dental checkup, they're all right there, Hanrahan said.
"We can get you into a dentist right there," he said.
Hanrahan grew up in Kern County, left to practice medicine elsewhere, but decided to come home where he could help some of the most vulnerable populations in the nation.
He said the CEO and the leadership team are taking Clinica and the valley to a new level.
"They really are visionaries, I kid you not," he said.
With 26 medical care centers, 20 behavioral health sites and 10 dental care sites in Fresno and Kern counties, the team has plenty to work with as Clinica continues to grow.
But just growing bigger isn't enough, Hovrat said.
Too many people who serve the underserved, he said, approach the work with an "it's better than nothing" attitude.
"It shouldn't be better than nothing," Hovrat said. "It should be exemplary."
