Clinica Sierra Vista opens its biggest and best clinic just days after its 50th birthday

Clinica Sierra Vista CEO Stacy Ferreira defined Clinica's new Comprehensive Care Center as "the future of health care."
At its grand opening Tuesday, Ferreira helped unveil the newly opened building at 625 34th St., a place that many hope will be a modern antidote to a health care system that too often treats the patient's time as though it is not that valuable.
"We're here because we believe health care is a right ... and this is going to be our way of delivering that to them," Ferreira told dozens of local dignitaries, health care professionals and members of the news media who attended the event.
Clinica's newest and largest community health center is directly across the street from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. With more than 100 exam rooms, the $15 million center is expected to be a one-stop shop for health care, offering family medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, dental care, behavioral health, optometry, internal medicine, social services and more — all under one roof.
"I'm going to simply say, 'Welcome to the neighborhood,'" said Ken Keller, CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. Keller lauded the relationship between Memorial and Clinica as a partnership that will benefit patients for many years to come.
Kern Medical CEO Scott Thygerson, Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and others were there to welcome the gleaming, new facility.
The plan to build it took years to develop, with input from patients, medical professionals and the community.
In January 2020, they needed a way to test their vision before turning it into steel, glass and concrete. So they built a mockup of the clinic in an empty storefront in southwest Bakersfield — out of cardboard.
With the model, they were able to simulate real-world situations in real time, and determine what worked and what did not.
It's about efficiency, said Abel Victorio, Clinica’s chief of innovation and continuing improvement.
"How do you make every patient feel like the only patient?" Victorio asked.
The "offstage" workspace for physicians and medical assistants is placed adjacent to the "onstage" space for the patients.
The goal is no waiting. Or very little.
Each examination room has a number, a color and an animal or theme so patients know exactly where they're going — and the clinician side is the same to avoid mixups.
If an examining physician determines that a patient needs some lab work, an appointment with a specialist or even a dental checkup, they're all right there — along with obstetrics, behavioral health, optometry, internal medicine and more.
The one-stop shop concept is central to the design, not only because it saves the patients time, but because patients are more likely to receive the care if their time is valued.
Clinica's patients generally live on a low, moderate or fixed income. Some don’t have a vehicle. They sometimes come by bus or get a ride from a neighbor or relative.
For them, being sent to another location for lab work and a third office to access a pediatrician for a child is not a workable option. That's why the one-stop shop concept is so important, Victorio said.
Making patients wait is not acceptable, according to this new model.
They are building a reliable, predictable, measurable, repeatable system, Victorio said.
If it works as planned, it will be revolutionary.