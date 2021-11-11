Clinica Sierra Vista offers pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Kern County

Clinica Sierra Vista announced that it is offering the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination to patients between the ages of 5-11 effective immediately.
The organization said in a statement that it has hundreds of vaccinations for pediatric patients and supply is expected to meet demand.
Last week, the CDC expanded its vaccine recommendations to this younger age group when it approved the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.
Vaccinating children protects children from getting COVID-19, according to Clinica Sierra Vista's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Olga Meave. In turn, the vaccine reduces their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications. She trumpeted the safety of the vaccine.
"COVID-19 vaccines have undergone, and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history," Meave said, in a statement.
Distributions of vaccinations throughout the Central Valley have begun and they will scale up to full capacity by mid-November, according to Clinica Sierra Vista spokesman Tim Calahan.
"We encourage parents to reach out to their preferred clinic or vaccination location to get their qualified age children vaccinated as soon as possible," he said in a statement.
The following clinics have pediatric doses:
- 34th Street Community Health Center, 2000 Physicians Blvd., Bakersfield, 661-324-1455, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- East Bakersfield Community Health Center, 815 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bakersfield, 661-322-3905, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Lamont Community Health Center, 8787 Hall Road, Lamont, 661-845-3731, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Arvin Community Health Center, 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, 661-854-3131, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.