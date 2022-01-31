Clinica Sierra Vista offering free vaccines, testing kits

Clinica Sierra Vista is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits when patients receive either a booster or first-time COVID-19 vaccination, the health care provider announced Monday.
Frontline staff will be offering both Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and children ages 5 and up, and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccination approved for adults 18 and older.
Clinica Sierra Vista's Get the Vax event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Central Bakersfield Community Health Center, located at 301 Brundage Lane in Bakersfield.
All patients who receive their COVID-19 booster shot will receive ix free at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Patients who receive their first COVID-19 vaccination will receive six free COVID-19 test kits and a $25 Doordash gift card. (Gift cards are limited to the first 125 people.)
People with COVID-19 should isolate for five days, according to health officials and, if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the first one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and for two to three days after the symptoms first appear.