Clinica Sierra Vista is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations for patients and residents in Phase 1b Tier 1 of Kern County’s vaccination plan.
The vaccinations are for Clinica Sierra Vista patients only at this time, according to a news release from the healthcare provider.
Individuals in Phase 1b Tier 1 include those 65 and older, as well as workers in the education and childcare fields, the emergency services sector, and the food and agriculture work forces.
To request an appointment, please visit clinicasierravista.org/vaccinations.
Here are the Kern County clinics that are currently supplying COVID-19 vaccines:
• Arvin Community Health Center at 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd. Vaccine distribution hours are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The clinic’s phone number is 854-3131.
• Delano Community Health Center at 425 Del Sol Parkway. Vaccine distribution hours are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The clinic’s phone number is 725-4780.
"We are excited to announce that we are offering the COVID-19 vaccination to our patients in rural parts of Kern County including Arvin and Delano. A recent allocation of doses provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration has helped in our ability to expand our vaccination sites," Tim Calahan, Director of Public Relations at Clinica Sierra Vista, said in the news release. "As we get more (supply) we hope to add more available vaccination days at our sites in Frazier Park, Lamont and the Kern River Valley."