Clinica Sierra Vista names new chief executive

Local health care provider Clinica Sierra Vista has appointed a new chief executive.
Stacy Ferreira, who has served as interim CEO for nearly 14 months — since the departure last year of former Chief Executive Brian Harris — was named to her post effective June 14, the organization announced in a news release.
Ferreira had previously served as Clinica’s chief human resource officer for 13 years.
According to the release, Ferreira helped guide the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and the strategic planning for a 55,000-square-foot comprehensive care community health center planned for August.
“The leadership Stacy Ferreira displayed together with her team during what became one of the most critical times in health care was inspiring to watch,” Board President Claribel Guteirrez stated in the release.
“Helping guide Clinica and its more than 140,000 patients through this time proved she was right for the role,” Guteirrez said, “and as we look to the future of the organization, we have full confidence that Ferreira is the right person to help deliver health care to the most vulnerable in the Central Valley.”
In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Clinica is planning two new community health center projects, one in Kern County and the other in Fresno County, the release said.
The Bakersfield center will include more than 100 exam rooms offering OB/GYN, family medicine, behavioral health, dental, optometry as well as support services.
“I’m thrilled to see these critical healthcare infrastructure projects come to fruition,” Ferreira stated in the release. “Years of planning and dedication to serving our patients is on display.”
Ferreira holds a bachelor’s degree and a master of business administration from Cal Poly Pomona.