Clinica Sierra Vista has moved its Delano clinic to a new location the company says is more accessible to all members of the public.
Once located across the street from Adventist Health Regional Medical Center, Clinica’s new location, at 425 Del Sol Parkway, is strategically placed to be near schools and shopping centers, as well as to be easily accessed by walking or public transportation.
The clinic will offer walk-in and telehealth services, and be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
“One of the things about healthcare now is you want it when you need it and when you want it,” Clinica CEO Brian Harris said in a recorded message posted on YouTube. “It’s not about making an appointment. We’ve recognized what our patients need. They want to be seen when they want to be seen. So our walk-in clinic allows them to come in any time we’re open.”
Primary care and OBGYN services will only be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It’s an exciting location for us in Delano,” Harris said during a virtual press conference on Thursday. “It shows our commitment to rural health care in this community.”
The clinic opens amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and Clinica touts the new location as a place where patients can be tested for COVID-19. While many patients receive results within 24 to 48 hours, the healthcare provider aims to institute rapid testing practices throughout its network.
“As a whole, Clinica Sierra Vista stands ready to test as many as 360 patients per day,” Clinica spokesman Tim Calahan said during the press conference. “That patient will know right away whether they’ve tested positive or negative, before they leave the clinic.”
So far, Clinica has tested more than 1,000 patients for COVID-19, with approximately 115 coming back positive.
Clinica encourages patients with symptoms to call before visiting a clinic. Patients can call 661-772-4011 with questions. However, no appointments are necessary to visit the clinic.
