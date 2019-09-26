Clinica Sierra Vista is inviting the public to a grand opening of its new walk-in clinic in Arvin on Friday, according to a news release.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. at 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd, according to the release.
The clinic first opened its doors on Sept. 9. Since then it has provided Arvin and Lamont residents same-day access to emergency-trained physicians without the need of an appointment, according to the release.
The 3,865-square-foot walk-in clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It has six exam rooms, lab services, X-ray equipment, and provides urgent-care services, according to the clinic's news release.
This is Clinica Sierra Vista's third walk-in clinic in Kern County with two other locations in Bakersfield, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.