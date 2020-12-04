Clinica Sierra Vista will be holding its Clinica Cares for the Community Medicine Donation Drive this month.
The drive will begin Monday and last through Dec. 31, according to a Clinica news release. During that time, the healthcare provider will be gathering donations that help patients who are experiencing homelessness, which has been a prevalent issue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clinica’s street medicine team delivers care for those experiencing homelessness, offering primary medical care services, vaccinations and mental health outreach, the news release states.
Items that can be donated during this month’s drive are jackets, blankets, socks, travel-size hygiene products (shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, shaving cream), protein drinks and dog food.
They can be dropped off at the following Bakersfield and Kern County locations:
• 34th Street Community Health Center at 2000 Physicians Boulevard, Building F
• Baker Street Village Community Health Center at 1015 Baker Street #4
• South Community Health Center at 2400 Wible Rd #14
• Central Bakersfield Community Health Center at 301 Brundage Lane
• East Niles Community Health Center at 7800 Niles St.
• East Bakersfield Community Health Center at 15 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
• Greenfield Community Health Center at 9001 South H St.
• Lamont Community Health Center at 8787 Hall Rd in Lamont
• Arvin Community Health Center at 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin
• Delano Community Health Center at 425 Del Sol Parkway in Delano