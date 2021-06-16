Clinica Sierra Vista handing out 1,000 free passes to Six Flags Magic Mountain through state vaccine initiative

Clinica Sierra Vista will be distributing 1,000 free admission passes to Six Flags Magic Mountain as part of California’s Roll Up Your Sleeve for Roller Coasters program.
The program runs from June 21 until supplies last, when Clinica will hand out 1,000 free admission passes for the amusement park to the first individuals who come get vaccinated.
According to a news release from Clinica Sierra Vista, the passes were donated by Six Flags Magic Mountain to the California Department of Public Health.
Walk-in patients are welcome at any of Clinica’s locations to receive the vaccine, with each site having 100 passes. Each patient receiving a vaccine is eligible to receive up to two passes while supplies last.
Here are the Clinica Sierra Vista locations in Kern County:
• Arvin Walk-In at 1305 Bear Mountain Rd. in Arvin
• Baker Street Village at 1025 Baker St.
• Central CHC at 301 Brundage Lane
• East Bakersfield CHC at 815 Martin Luther King Blvd.
• East Niles CHC at 7800 Niles Ave.
• Family Health Center at 1611 1st St.
• Greenfield CHC at 9001 S. H. St.
• South CHC at 2400 Wible Rd.
• 34th CHC at 2000 Physicians Blvd.
• Delano Walk-In at 425 Del Sol Parkway in Delano
• Lamont CHC at 8787 Hall Rd. in Lamont
• Frazier CHC at 708 Lebec Rd. in Lebec
• Kern River CHC at 67 Evans Rd. in Wofford Heights