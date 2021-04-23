Clinica Sierra Vista, community organizations to host COVID vaccine clinic Saturday in east Bakersfield

Clinica Sierra Vista will be putting on a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday at the East Niles Community Health Center, 7800 Niles Street.
According to a news release from the Community Action Partnership of Kern, the two organizations are partnering to put on the event.
CAPK and Clinica said that the vaccination effort is important locally and beyond, as data has shown that only a small percentage of residents in San Joaquin Valley have received the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Hope and Healing COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the news release stated.
People are encouraged to pre-register for the event by going to the following online portal: https://appointment.clinicasierravista.org/eastniles.
Additional organizations involved in the effort are the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, United Farmworkers Foundation, Circle of Life Development Foundation, #MLKcommUNITY, Upside Productions, Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce and GirlTrek.
Clinica is also holding a vaccine event on Saturday at its Elm Community Health Center in Fresno.