Bill Wright Toyota has notified authorities it needed to layoff 237 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic, while Clinica Sierra Vista filed paperwork saying it recently let go of 65 mostly dental workers across nine offices in Kern County.
The Bill Wright notices, contained in a letter to state and local officials dated March 24, said Tuesday's layoffs were expected to be temporary.
Positions cut include dozens of technicians and salespeople and many office jobs across three Bakersfield locations.
Clinica Sierra Vista said in a letter to officials Wednesday it needed to lay off half a dozen dentists, a pediatrician, a nurse and other medical professionals and office workers.
The job cuts took place last Friday and Monday, Clinica stated, adding that the layoffs were related to COVID-19 and unforeseeable.
Layoffs of 50 or more employees must be disclosed to local authorities under federal rules intended to put job-search and other government resources in the hands of newly unemployed workers.
Companies may face federal fines of $500 per day if they fail to alert local authorities of a qualified job action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.