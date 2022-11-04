 Skip to main content
Clinica Sierra Vista appoints permanent CEO

Dr. Olga Meave has been appointed permanent CEO of Clinica Sierra Vista.

 Photo courtesy of Clinica Sierra Vista

Kern's largest chain of community health clinics has promoted its former chief medical officer to become permanent CEO, seven months after the nonprofit named her to the job on an interim basis.

Dr. Olga Meave, Clinica Sierra Vista's third CEO in about 2½ years, was assigned to the top job after an unanimous vote of its board of directors, according to a late Thursday afternoon news release that said the appointment took effect immediately.

