Clinica Sierra Vista announced Tuesday the expansion of COVID-19 testing at its locations in Kern and Fresno counties with the Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 molecular point-of-care test that can deliver accurate results in 13 minutes or less.
This testing technology allows Clinica Sierra Vista to become one of the only federally qualified community health centers in California to offer such services.
The Abbott ID NOW delivers COVID-19 results in record time, a positive result may be detected in as little as five minutes. A negative result can be delivered in as little as 13 minutes. Using this type of testing technology also reduces the type of personal protective gear needed to be worn by clinic staff. The chance for airborne droplets to be produced by a patient receiving a point-of-care test is significantly less due to the method in which the sample is collected.
Currently, Clinica Sierra Vista has Abbott ID NOW instruments strategically placed at locations in the Central Valley, which are experiencing an influx of COVID-19 testing requests, and clinic locations with higher than normal patient visits.
In the coming weeks Clinica Sierra Vista will announce criteria to receive an Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test, as well as the specific locations where the test will be made available.
With the ability to increase testing capabilities, Clinica Sierra Vista hopes to address racial heath disparities that put immigrant and minority communities at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing serious complications. In Kern County, 64 percent of all COVID-19 cases involve Hispanic residents, according to a news release.
