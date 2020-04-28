Clinica Sierra Vista and Omni Family Health issued separate requests Tuesday for donations of personal protective equipment.
Both operators of local medical clinics said the COVID-19 crisis has strained their supplies of PPEs such as face masks and that donations will help them protect patients and staff.
Clinica requested face masks and PPEs in general while Omni specifically asked for cloth masks, surgical masks, N95 masks, face shields, disposable medical gowns and hand sanitizer.
Omni asked that anyone with equipment to offer email the organization at donations@omnifamilyhealth.org.
Clinica asked that it be notified of donations in advance with a phone call to 428-9194. It said donations can be dropped off at any any of its clinic locations in Fresno and Kern counties.
