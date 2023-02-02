 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Clinica agrees to $26M settlement over self-reported financial fraud

AK9I8393

The foyer at Clinica Sierra Vista's Comprehensive Care Center, which opened in late 2021.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Clinica Sierra Vista will pay almost $26 million to resolve Medi-Cal overpayments the nonprofit itself flagged in 2019 after finding fault with a practice the founder and former CEO defended Friday as a give-and-take negotiation.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a joint news release the Bakersfield-based nonprofit chain of health clinics agreed to pay the money after investigators found Clinica underreported Medi-Cal income between 2010 and early 2017, allowing it to collect government reimbursements it was not entitled to.

Coronavirus Cases