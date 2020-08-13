SOUTHERN CENTRAL VALLEY OUTLOOK

Climate change is expected to continue to impact farming conditions in Kern County and its Central Valley neighbors to the immediate north in the decades ahead.

According to a new report, average January temperatures will rise between 7 degrees and 10 degrees. In July, it says, temps will increase anywhere from 9 degrees to 11 degrees by the end of century, "with especially high temperature increases across the eastern mountainous regions of the Southern Central Valley."

Meanwhile, there's expected to be noticeably less precipitation. In the lower elevations, the declines will add up to 3½ inches less rain per year, while in the mountains precipitation will decline by 10 inches by the end of the century, according to the report. By 2090, the region's snowpack will decrease 9 inches in higher-elevation eastern regions, according to the report.

Extreme high-temperature events will increase in frequency, it says, by an additional seven to 10 heat waves per year by 2099.