More than 100 animals were adopted out during Saturday’s “Clear the Shelters” event at the City of Bakersfield’s Animal Care Center.
Animal lovers started lining up at 5 a.m. outside the center at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Executive Director Julie Johnson said. The center opened at 8 a.m., she said, and by noon there were no more dogs or cats in need of a home.
“We literally cleared the shelter in record time,” she said, adding vouchers for free adoptions were handed out to people unable to find and animal to take home Saturday. “Huge success.”
Saturday’s event, in which normal adoption fees of $50 per animal were waived, capped a successful campaign that began July 30. Johnson said people came in and paid the full adoption fee prior to Saturday’s event in anticipation of a shortage.
The event was part of a nationwide event sponsored by NBCUniversal Media LLC.
