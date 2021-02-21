Clark Jensen was on a trek to one of the world's highest villages, in the Himalayas of northern India, when community members made a startling request:
Could you take home a boy who's been sold by his parents?
The boy's parents were Tibetan refugees who'd run out of money and, to survive, sold the boy to the village as a slave.
"I don't know for sure how old he was because he didn't know," Jensen said. "Probably somewhere between 8 and 12 years old. And nobody wanted to care for him; he was more of a problem."
The most common approach to caring for children like this boy was to place them in an institution, so Jensen helped establish children's homes there and around the region. But the outcomes proved disappointing, so Jensen rethought the approach.
The result was Global Family Care Network.
The international nonprofit Jensen founded in 2007 prioritizes community-based solutions toward the protection of children and strengthening of families. Instead of putting abandoned children in orphanages, for example, it works to restore children to their biological families or long-term family-based care.
"That's why we're called Global Family," Jensen said. "It's the idea that all children deserve a family."
Today, the Bakersfield-based organization helps establish and provide resources to projects in India, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Scotland, Canada and the United States, and has expanded from after-the-fact care to prevention and intervention.
Jensen is Global Family's chief visionary officer; his wife, Jennifer, is executive director. The organization has more than 300 team members and is supported by grants and donations, the vast majority from Kern County.
"What Clark has said to me is that every child is as precious to God as our own," said Greg Heyart, a Global Family board member. "They don't just say that, Clark and Jennifer, they really, really live that."
Lessons learned in Bakersfield
Jensen grew up in Grand Junction, Colo., where his dad was a successful builder and his mother a homemaker. He describes a privileged upbringing during which he played a lot of sports and attended church four to five times a week.
"That was pretty much my life, Jesus and football and basketball and wrestling, everything but baseball," he said.
When the 1970s oil crisis caused the local economy to collapse, Jensen's dad's business suffered, and the family moved to California. He met Jennifer while studying anthropology at Vanguard University in Orange County and once engaged, they moved to Bakersfield where Jennifer's father pastored a church.
Jensen took a job measuring people for wedding suits at Mr. Tuxedo and enrolled at Cal State Bakersfield. Jensen loved the vigorous debate at CSUB, saying it challenged his thinking and made him a better student.
Jensen earned two anthropology degrees from CSUB, his bachelor's in 1992 and his master's in 1999.
Jensen was drawn to communities in Bakersfield populated by at-risk children, and he and members of his church partnered with Teen Challenge to establish after-school programs. They bought four or five trucks, staffed them with volunteers, and put on puppet shows and educational programs. They called it Kids Clubs.
"We'd do it in a different neighborhood each day of the week," Jensen said. "Collectively, thousands of kids were coming to Kids Clubs and learning positive messages like don't take drugs and also developing relationships with people."
He also spent time with parents of the children in the clubs at the Rancho Bakersfield Motel, offering coffee, doughnuts and prayer. For the first year, they responded with, "No, we're fine," every time Jensen asked if he could pray with them. Then one finally answered with, "You can pray for me. You probably don't know, but I'm a drug addict." Others similarly chimed in.
Jensen learned a lot about marginalized communities from his work in Bakersfield, especially that you must invest time in earning people's trust before they will accept help.
Trekking in India
The Jensens moved to India with their then-5-year-old daughter, Charity, and 2-year-old son, Courtland, in 1999. They settled in the foothills of the Himalayas and Clark traveled around the region doing missionary work.
It was during one of those treks that Jensen came across the abandoned boy, and along with other missionaries did what everyone did back then: started children's homes. After a couple of years, though, he and Jennifer learned that wasn't the best approach.
"All of a sudden there were like 40 boys and we didn't feel like they were receiving the level of care that we would certainly want if that were our son," Jennifer Jensen said.
So instead, Jensen worked to find foster families in the local Indian communities. One of their most important innovations was to not compensate the caregivers, showing children they were not being taken in for money and ensuring caregivers had the best intentions for the kids.
In India, Global Family also has an education program in a large railroad slum community called Jal Vihar and a 25-bed shelter for young girls who've been trafficked and systemically abused.
A move and an expansion
In 2008, the family moved to Kathmandu, Nepal, where Jensen opened a drop-in center where young ladies who'd come from villages seeking work could have tea, play games and enjoy conversation. Many of them became involved in the sex trade or slave labor and were abused.
Six women managed to leave that life and Jensen created a business that trained and employed them in sewing and tailoring. He also gave them ownership in the company, Purnaa, which he later sold for just one Nepali rupee.
Nepal is also where Global Family broadened its approach to prevention and intervention, launching the Daughter Project. The project includes girls' empowerment programs, shelters to provide therapeutic healing to young survivors of human trafficking and exploitation, long-term family care for children unable to return to their biological families, and counseling and job training to young women no longer enslaved in brothels.
The Daughter Project helps and empowers communities to find their own solutions to the issues causing family disintegration and child trafficking and/or labor. One of Clark Jensen's favorite stories is about a group of girls at a Nepali government school who wanted to stop male teachers from punishing and shaming them by, in front of class, placing their hands in the blouse pockets that were over their breasts.
The girls knew they couldn't just complain to the administration that the behavior was perverted or unwanted, Jensen said. Instead, they convinced the headmaster to remove the pockets from female uniforms.
"(The headmaster) knew what was going on, this was a solution he could help realize without confronting the teachers," Jensen said. "And so it worked, they and he agreed, and then multiple schools in the region all did the same thing and altered the female uniforms."
Global Family has also helped women's clubs form cooperatives that generate enough extra income for them to care for and educate their daughters. Other examples include men's groups that made a pact not to let traffickers come into their villages and take their girls.
Global Family Nepal has a 10-bed shelter for children rescued from traffickers and other systemic abuse providing not only housing but therapeutic services while efforts are made toward family reunification.
In addition, there is a long-term family home for eight girls who were abandoned and unable to return home.
Jensen has taken hidden cameras inside the brothels where many children grow up so people can understand the depth of their trauma. There are children of sex workers running around, he said, and the women have blank stares in their eyes "like their souls have left."
"The psychological approaches, we're just diving into that," Jensen said. "Diving into some really cool stuff around hope and the idea of returning hope to a person and helping them be able to see an alternative version of their future and what they can become."
Global Family works not just overseas but in Bakersfield, where it operates the Daughter Project Girls' Home, a residential facility providing intervention and therapeutic services to young girls in crisis, survivors of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.
"We're a very high-level trauma shelter, which means we can care for girls that have been highly traumatized," said Heyart, the Global Family board member. "We have a safe place for them to live. We have therapy for them. We have all kinds of resources for these girls to get back on track and to be able to get back out into society and live productive lives."
Expanding its reach
To multiply Global Family's impact, Jensen founded and serves as director of the St. James Research Centre in Scotland. It provides resources and training to those interested in fighting and preventing human trafficking; rehabilitating victims of commercial sexual exploitation; caring for families and orphans; doing community development work; and managing nonprofits.
The center is also a hub for research and collaboration with others to share best practices, sharpen their work, and develop new approaches.
In the summer or fall, the Jensens plan to launch efforts in a new country that they aren't ready to announce. Global Family is interested in expanding to the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe.
One thing the Jensens want to make clear is that Global Family is a Kern County organization that wouldn't exist without its residents' support.
"Kern County should feel ownership of it," Jennifer said. "It's amazing to see what we (all of us) have accomplished here at home, and what we've been able to do around the world — and counting."