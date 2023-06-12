A former Kern County prosecutor filed a claim alleging staff at the District Attorney’s office engaged in harassment and religious discrimination, which lost her a job opportunity.
The claim, which was listed on Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors agenda, says Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and her staff voiced disparaging comments and denied Nishi Dayal accommodations for her medical condition. Dayal’s conditional offer of employment with the Riverside District Attorney’s Office was rescinded after a person from that office interviewed Zimmer, the claim said.
A claim is a document that must be filed by an individual who seeks to sue a government agency.
“The conspiracy among DA Zimmer and Ms. Dayal’s supervisors to get rid of Dayal and violate her civil rights is clear,” the claim states. “Once they realized she did not fit their ‘mold’ because she demanded compliance with her disability accommodations, freedom of speech and religious freedoms that were different (than) theirs, Ms. Dayal did not stand a chance.”
Kern County Counsel Margo Raison did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.
A supervising deputy district attorney said Dayal couldn’t go to court with mehndi, also known as henna, on her hands until her “hands were clean,” according to a claim. As a Hindu, Dayal said she applied it on her hands for religious reasons for a family wedding.
Mehndi takes time to fade, and until then, the claim says Dayal couldn't attend to her duties as a deputy district attorney.
“It should be noted that other employees were allowed to showcase their Christian beliefs by wearing cross necklaces, promoting Christian-led fundraisers through company email … without discipline,” the claim said.
Dayal also had a medical note showing she needed to have specific footwear and couldn’t wear pantyhose or stockings, the claim said. It added leadership in the DA’s office objected to her not wearing pantyhose because it was “unprofessional” and “not aesthetically pleasing,” which led to a meeting between county staff and a union representative.
After this meeting, Dayal claims she was demoted to handling misdemeanor cases at a courthouse in Delano after she was already handling felony domestic violence cases in Bakersfield. With the increased commute, Dayal thought it would exacerbate her disabilities when having to sit in a car for long periods of time, the claim stated.
Dayal attempted to request accommodations for her medical condition, but was just reprimanded for being late, the claim added.
Zimmer and other staff at the DA’s office also “disciplined” Dayal for a private post she made on social media about race issues, personal opinions and education because it differed from views they held, the claim said.
The claim seeks less than $25,000. The county has 45 days to respond.
