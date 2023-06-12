A former Kern County prosecutor filed a claim alleging staff at the District Attorney’s office engaged in harassment and religious discrimination, which lost her a job opportunity. 

The claim, which was listed on Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors agenda, says Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and her staff voiced disparaging comments and denied Nishi Dayal accommodations for her medical condition. Dayal’s conditional offer of employment with the Riverside District Attorney’s Office was rescinded after a person from that office interviewed Zimmer, the claim said.

