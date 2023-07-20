An untreated fracture causing an abnormal gait. Cauliflower ear from repeated beatings. A 6-year-old girl marred with a burn scar, fresh and new bruises, shaped like nail beds.
The injuries listed in a claim released publicly Thursday didn’t stop there for a Bakersfield girl, who’s now 8 years old, after a foster family allegedly physically and sexually abused her. The claim continued to say the girl’s bones protruded after extreme weight loss, malnourishment caused her hair to fall out and her left eye’s retina was detached.
But authorities entrusted with her care failed in their duties that allowed the child to suffer such horrific experiences within a year, according to the claim, filed by local attorney Daniel Rodriguez. A claim is a legal document that must first be served before a person may sue a government agency.
The child suffered “fear, shame and humiliation” while residing with Connie and Tameca Cargile, states the claim, which seeks more than $10,000, but doesn't list the total amount sought. The document was listed on the Kern County Board of Supervisors’ agenda for their Tuesday meeting.
Prosecutors charged Tameca Cargile with a single felony of willful cruelty to a child after conducting an investigation into all these injuries. Tameca pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to come back to court Aug. 4 to see if attorneys are ready for trial.
Court records didn’t list charges under Connie Cargile’s name.
None of the spokespersons for each agency listed in the claim immediately returned a request for comment Thursday. It lists the Kern County Department of Human Services, Bakersfield Police Department, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, county of Kern and the city of Bakersfield.
The Californian is withholding the name of the child and her guardian because of the allegations' serious and sensitive nature.
The allegations
Police found the then 4-year-old girl cowering inside a bathtub while her grandmother bled out in their apartment just outside Valley Plaza in August 2020.
Officers went to the residence because the grandmother, Stephanie Brody, had died that day. The girl’s father — Brody’s son — stabbed her with a kitchen knife attached to a broomstick, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.
Donte Issac, 32, was sentenced to 41 years in prison last year for murdering his mom while hallucinating because he ingested methamphetamine, prosecutors previously said.
This led the girl to be placed with the Cargiles from August 2020 to Aug. 25, 2021, the claim says.
But the Kern County Department of Human Services and BPD became aware of or should have known that the Cargiles were “dangerous, violent, aggressive, threatening, menacing and/or likely to commit a violent act” toward the girl, the claim says.
And social workers didn’t lawfully follow their duties to create a sufficient care plan, monitor the girl after she was placed with the foster parents, ensure she received medical care or visit the girl once each month, the claims states.
The abuse came to light on Aug. 25, 2021 when a PBVUSD teacher’s aide at Seibert Elementary learned the girl suffered a laceration to her lip from her caregiver, according to records.
But prior to this date, PBVUSD employees had reason to believe the girl was being sexually and physically abused, but didn’t file a referral or contact law enforcement, the claim alleges.
A PBVUSD employee, whose name is redacted in investigative reports, said the girl’s physical condition had “visibly deteriorated” over the last year and she’d lost a significant amount of weight. The girl had been stealing food from the cafeteria, BPD’s offense reports said.
Police interviewed the girl, who said Tameca Cargile punched her in the face — which caused the laceration — and tried to stab her with a knife, the reports said.
Officers also interviewed Tameca, who denied any wrongdoing and said she doesn’t discipline the girl. But, the girl’s been spanked with a thin leather belt and an open hand while living with her, said Tameca, who added the girl is an unruly child who has an issue with authorities, according to the police reports.
Tameca Cargile “continually changed her story as to how often she disciplined (the girl) physically and could not seem to recall information,” an officer wrote in the offense reports.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.