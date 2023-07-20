20190929-bc-buildings

The County of Kern Administrative Center

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

An untreated fracture causing an abnormal gait. Cauliflower ear from repeated beatings. A 6-year-old girl marred with a burn scar, fresh and new bruises, shaped like nail beds.

The injuries listed in a claim released publicly Thursday didn’t stop there for a Bakersfield girl, who’s now 8 years old, after a foster family allegedly physically and sexually abused her. The claim continued to say the girl’s bones protruded after extreme weight loss, malnourishment caused her hair to fall out and her left eye’s retina was detached.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 