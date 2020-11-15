It may not be considered a particularly sexy topic.
And yet, those who serve on city commissions or boards help plan the future of their city and extend the reach of the democratic process.
It just so happens the city of Bakersfield has vacancies or pending vacancies on four of its 14 commissions and boards — and it's looking for a few good men and women to take up the mantle.
"I recommend it," said Thomas Edmonds, who has served for about a decade on the city's Fire Department Civil Service Commission, one of the commissions looking to fill a pending vacancy.
But why apply? There's no pay, and little recognition.
"Because I want our town to be the best that it can be, maybe better than it can be," Edmonds said.
According to a news release from the city of Bakersfield, a new commissioner is needed on the Fire Department Civil Service Board, the Police Department Civil Service Board, the Miscellaneous Department Civil Service Board, and the city's Historic Preservation Commission.
Each member serves a 3-year term, although many commissioners stay longer. Applications are now being accepted, but members are ultimately nominated and appointed by the full council. They must be a resident of the city throughout their term and may have no connection with city government.
One thing is certain: The volunteers who serve on these boards provide a vital civic service to their community, but the form that service takes depends on the board on which they serve.
Members of the Fire Department Civil Service Commission and the Police Department Civil Service Commission, for example, formulate rules and regulations governing the selection, promotion and discipline of members of the those departments, the city said in its release.
The Miscellaneous Departments Civil Service Board has the authority and responsibility to enforce, interpret and formulate rules and regulations governing the procedures and conduct of employees affected by civil service.
And the Historic Preservation Commission reviews applications for cultural resource designations and historic districts; presides over and conducts public hearings on designation applications; and makes recommendations to the city council, the city said.
Additionally, the commission reviews and comments on applications as may be referred to the commission by the Bakersfield Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Adjustment or the Bakersfield City Council.
Stephen Montgomery has served on the Historic Preservation Commission for several years, and while he said it often feels like the city of Bakersfield and its city council don't take the commission very seriously, he's just stubborn enough to stick it out and celebrate the small victories.
"The Historic Preservation Commission is a marginalized entity," said Montgomery, who has long been an advocate for the preservation of unique buildings and historically significant architecture — and a critic of what he views as the city's history of using a wrecking ball where restoration was needed.
But Montgomery also loves the city and its history, and he says he will remain on the preservation commission because he believes it is his civic duty.
"People talk about how patriotic they are, but patriotism to me is a behavior pattern, not what you say."
Serve on a jury when you're called, he said. Provide civic participation when you are able.
People say these commissions are the government, he said.
"You are the government."
Applications are available at the city clerk's office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or at the city's website: www.bakersfieldcity.us.
They should be returned to the city clerk's office by 5 p.m., Dec. 4. For further information contact the city clerk's office at 326-3767.