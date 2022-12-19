CityServe's $29 million affordable housing project stalls

It’s December outside the 3201 F St. headquarters of CityServe, and the parking lot, once frequented by city shoppers of the former, 150,000-square-foot Montgomery Ward mall, is largely empty. An apartment complex, originally promised in January, is nowhere to be found.
CityServe, which announced in January its plans for a multimillion-dollar affordable housing site, has yet to begin construction.
Its latest update came last week, at the Dec. 15 meeting of the Bakersfield Planning Commission, in which CityServe postponed its application for temporary placement of 36 trailers on its Westchester property. The delay also extended to a plan for housing CityServe's adult clients at the Extended Stay America hotel on California Avenue.
“The item was pulled from the agenda and referred back to staff as the city had learned that the applicant intended to withdraw its application completely,” city spokesman Joe Conroy said.
Representatives of CityServe declined to say why they asked that the item be pulled, though city officials suggested it is because the trailers will require a connection to city utilities, which can be costly.
In their proposal, CityServe planned for the trailers, which would be provided by Pensingers RV company, to connect to a water tank and a generator. But according to city code, any residential unit, including these trailers, must be connected to city water and sewage lines.
“We’re not trying to impede the project in any shape or form,” said Christopher Boyle, the city's development services director. “The city is fine with the trailers, but they need to connect with public utilities. Even our RV parks will connect to sewer and water.”
The cost of connection fees, according to Boyle, would not be covered by the state grant and will likely have to be paid by CityServe.
“It can be costly for applicants to do so, and they wanted to find a less expensive solution,” Conroy said. “But those are the same requirements we have for any residential housing.”
While local jurisdictions do not have authority over any project that receives state funds for housing the homeless, the city does have control over building permits.
As for the hotel and the cost of board, Boyle said that he isn’t sure of the arrangement between hotel management and CityServe, but that the city would not pay for it.
A withdrawal from the plan would have reset the CityServe’s application process for the trailer’s permit, according to Conroy, adding on more time to an already lengthy planning process.
The money, awarded by California Department of Housing and Community Development, will be rescinded if CityServe does not house its clients by Jan. 1. The trailers and hotel are to function as interim solutions while the permanent housing project is built.
It also stipulates that the housing must conform to the host city's housing development rules.
“Every residential property in Bakersfield is connected to municipal water supply,” Boyle said. “So that must be a requirement that the trailers connect to sewer and water, and that might come at an expense that CityServe might stop and ponder.”
Bakersfield officials suggested that CityServe could instead relocate the trailer site to one of several RV parks in the city, which already provide easy set-up to municipal lines. They also recommended the Kern County fairgrounds, which were used for emergency trailers in 2020 during COVID-19.
“We provided options and I'm thinking CityServe is reviewing those options,” Boyle said.
CityServe announced in January it was awarded $29.9 million to build a multistory affordable-housing complex on its property. At 126 rooms with extra space for wraparound services like job training and counseling, it was projected to be the largest housing project in Kern County.
The new structure was to sit next to CityServe’s headquarters, in the parking lot beside the former Montgomery Ward building just south of Golden State Avenue.
“Construction was anticipated, but for various reasons, construction has been delayed,” Boyle said. “The timeline on the grant is very aggressive; in the climate we’re in today with supply chain issues hanging up construction, there’s lots of reasons why this process may have been held back. But the city has continued to be a partner in making sure it has come out of the ground.”
Boyle clarified that CityServe has yet to apply for a building permit for the site and currently awaits an on-site plan review. He’s not sure why the project has not moved forward, but said the city ultimately wants to see the project completed.
“There isn't a long list of those experienced with building affordable housing,” Boyle said. “We champion the church coming into that effort, but by the same token I understand the challenges in this being their first project.”
Founded in 2017, CityServe operates across 10 states as a food and resources distributor of $424 million worth of resources to 8.4 million people, according to 2021 statistics.
In its proposal, CityServe said the trailers would be in operation for one year while construction of the site takes place nearby. All of the projects would sit somewhere within CityServe’s F street property in the Westchester neighborhood.
The proposal also stipulates that the trailer site would be a gated community, monitored constantly with only one entrance.
In a brief comment, CityServe Communications Director Crissy Cochran maintains that the apartment complex will be “built on the CityServe Network property at 3201 F Street in downtown Bakersfield.”
“In Kern County, a housing crisis is at an all time high with a dramatic shortage of affordable housing and rental increases with each passing year,” Cochran said in an email statement. “Majority of residents deemed 'housing-insecure' are not visible to others in our community. Most live in their cars, hotels or friends’ and relatives’ couches. This population desires stability for themselves and their families. CityServe Housing is a powerful solution.”
Cochran did not provide comment on the nonprofit’s timeline or decisions going forward, but said that more updates will be coming in 2023.
“Our Planning Division staff will continue to work with the applicant and stand ready to assist with the process to bring the project to completion,” Conroy said.