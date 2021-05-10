CityServe will host the Mayor’s Ball again in December

The Mayor’s Ball will return, post-pandemic, on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Bakersfield.
According to a news release, the event will honor Mayor Karen Goh and benefit CityServe, a local nonprofit organization helping needy families in some sort of crisis and transition.
CityServe opened in Bakersfield in 2017 by taking referrals and connecting the vulnerable with one 135 churches across Kern County of all denominations and getting them back on their feet, the news release stated. The organization's success has allowed Kern’s CityServe to now be a model for others across the country, according to the news release.
Last year’s inaugural ball raised $271,000. More than 109,000 families received USDA Farmers to Families food boxes.
Additionally, $17.1 million worth of goods-in-kind from national retailers was distributed last year as the pandemic forced people to shelter in place and community needs continued to grow.
The black-tie gala will be held at the CityServe's Bakersfield hub, 3201 F Street. Advance tickets are required.
For more information, visit BakersfieldMayorsBall.com.