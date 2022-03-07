CityServe to distribute 1 million meals to Ukrainian refugees in Europe

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine grows, nonprofit CityServe hopes to ease the suffering being felt across multiple European countries.
The Bakersfield-based collection of churches has organized 1 million prepackaged meals for Ukraine and plans to distribute supplies in Poland and Ukraine in the upcoming days. Pastors from Bakersfield have made the trip to Poland, where a warehouse to store the meals has been established.
“The spirit of Americans who want to help is so moving,” said Chrissy Cochran, CityServe executive director of communication. “My inbox has been flooded with people from all over saying, ‘We want to go with you.’ They are not just donating their money, but they want to go out there into Poland and help people.”
CityServe’s meal distribution resembles a plan the nonprofit initiated during the coronavirus pandemic, when it provided 7.3 million boxes of food to people through its church network. In Poland and Ukraine, the nonprofit hopes the model for giving can be expanded.
On Saturday, CityServe organized 1,800 volunteers in Florida to package the meals, which will be flown to Europe in a donated 747 on Tuesday. The meals have a shelf life of two years and only require hot water to cook.
Once the plane lands, the meals will be stored at the Warsaw warehouse before being doled out to churches along the Polish-Ukrainian border, as well as within Ukraine itself.
“The church is always on the front line. They are always a trusted source, and we were able to tap into that,” Cochran said. “Days before hearing about the attacks, our leadership team was already making phone calls. As last week went on, we were able to get more of those things in order to secure the warehouse, to secure the infrastructure, to get our supply chain in place.”
Much of the funds for the venture came from donations to CityServe from Bakersfield, Cochran added.
The conflict in Ukraine has initiated one the largest refugee crises experienced in Europe since the end of World War II. The Russian invasion has encroached onto the eastern side of Ukraine, forcing much of the population west.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, an estimated 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Feb. 24, with more than a million crossing the Polish border.
The mass migration has caused a logistical nightmare for authorities, and a living nightmare for those fleeing the front lines. Still, CityServe wants to bring a little hope to those caught up in the conflict.
“People are coming all the time. It’s like a mess everywhere,” Pelle Hornmark, senior adviser to CityServe Europe, said in a video filmed at the border and posted online by the nonprofit. “But at the same time, it’s great. The people are meeting someone who can receive them and help them.”