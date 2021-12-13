You have permission to edit this article.
CityServe seeks to help landlords, tenants with rent

IMG-0603

Sen. Shannon Grove announces that CityServe, a network of churches connected with community organizations, is the nonprofit of the year for Senate District 16. Local dignitaries gathered Friday, June 25 to celebrate the recognition at CityServe's F Street location. Grove, left, presents a proclamation to Pastor Robin Robinson, right, the community development and church engagement director for CityServe.

 Emma Gallegos / The Californian

Staff at CityServe's Eviction Prevention Starting Point program are planning to visit the communities of Lamont and Mojave this week, according to a news release Monday.

Trained CityServe staff will be available at the following times and locations to assist landlords and tenants through the application process so they can obtain rent relief quickly: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Lamont Living Waters on 8300 Collison St., Lamont; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at City Church, at 16027 M St. in Mojave.

Appointment requests can be made at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. Walk-ins are welcome, according to the release.

