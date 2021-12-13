CityServe seeks to help landlords, tenants with rent

Staff at CityServe's Eviction Prevention Starting Point program are planning to visit the communities of Lamont and Mojave this week, according to a news release Monday.
Trained CityServe staff will be available at the following times and locations to assist landlords and tenants through the application process so they can obtain rent relief quickly: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Lamont Living Waters on 8300 Collison St., Lamont; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at City Church, at 16027 M St. in Mojave.
Appointment requests can be made at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. Walk-ins are welcome, according to the release.